  HTC Desire 500 arrives in the UK

HTC’s mid range Desire 500 has landed on British shores and will be sold in Shimmer White exclusively at Carphone Warehouse. It will also come, non-exclusively, in Lacquer Black.

The HTC Desire 500 will bring the best bits of HTC at an affordable price. So if you enjoy HTC BoomSound or the Sense interface with HTC BlinkFeed, for example, you’re in luck.

The Desire 500 will also come packing an 8-megapixel camera with dedicated HTC ImageChip processor for Full HD video also. And of course there’s a 1.6-megapixel cameras for video calls and selfies too. All with face and smile recognition plus a selection of filters.

The device is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, sports a 4.3-inch screen, supports up to 64GB microSD cards and is powered by a 1800mAh battery for 401 hours of standby time.

Pricing has not been announced at this time but this is a mid-range handset so it shouldn't sting too badly for that pretty capable spec list.