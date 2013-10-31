  HTC One updating to Android 4.4 KitKat within 90 days, says HTC

Following the reveal of Android 4.4 KitKat, HTC has told Pocket-lint when it plans to upgrade its handsets with the software.

"We're all excited about Google's Hallowe'en treat and plan on breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar for the HTC One," the company told Pocket-lint in a statement. "In North America, we'll deliver Android 4.4 with Sense 5.5 for the HTC One within 90 days, and the HTC One max and the HTC One mini will follow."

HTC added the HTC One Google Play Edition will be updated to KitKat much sooner. The new software will hit the handset within 15 days, which makes sense given the premise behind the Google Play Edition.

HTC provided no word on when KitKat would be available to its handsets in Europe.

Android 4.4 KitKat was announced on Thursday with several enhancements for the Android platform. It brings a focus to budget handset performance, new Hangouts app, updates to Google Now, faster multi-tasking, and changes to the Phone app.