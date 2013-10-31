HTC One updating to Android 4.4 KitKat within 90 days, says HTC
Following the reveal of Android 4.4 KitKat, HTC has told Pocket-lint when it plans to upgrade its handsets with the software.
"We're all excited about Google's Hallowe'en treat and plan on breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar for the HTC One," the company told Pocket-lint in a statement. "In North America, we'll deliver Android 4.4 with Sense 5.5 for the HTC One within 90 days, and the HTC One max and the HTC One mini will follow."
HTC added the HTC One Google Play Edition will be updated to KitKat much sooner. The new software will hit the handset within 15 days, which makes sense given the premise behind the Google Play Edition.
HTC provided no word on when KitKat would be available to its handsets in Europe.
Android 4.4 KitKat was announced on Thursday with several enhancements for the Android platform. It brings a focus to budget handset performance, new Hangouts app, updates to Google Now, faster multi-tasking, and changes to the Phone app.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments