HTC One Sense 5.5 update to bring 25GB of Google Drive storage

The HTC One Sense 5.5 update is now rolling out globally and should bring with it a boost in online storage from Google Drive. Those upgrading should benefit from an additional 25GB of Google Drive space following the upgrade.

One of the lesser known changes that happened over at HTC recently is the switch from complimentary Dropbox storage - which came with previous devices - to additional Google Drive storage.

The first device to implement the switch was the HTC One max, and to claim it, all you had to do was open the pre-installed Google Drive app and opt in, selecting which account the additional storage should be applied to. In the case of the One max, it gave you 50GB extra, on top of the 15GB default (picture below for reference).

It seems that those upgrading the HTC One to Sense 5.5 will benefit from 25GB of Google Drive storage via the same mechanism. As per the deal with Dropbox, the expanded Google Drive storage has a two-year lifespan, after which you'll need to find some way to prolong that entitlement, or have to pay.

The information is given on a Google support page detailing offers Drive offers and the wording does raise a few questions, as it says: "When upgrade to HTC Sense 5+ becomes available on certain 2013 HTC models, including HTC One (+25GB for two years)." Although it explicitly states that it doesn't apply to the HTC One developer edition, there's no mention of devices like the HTC One mini.

Additionally, it should be the case that HTC One owners get to hang on to the 23GB of Dropbox storage the device originally came with in Sense 5 and the 25GB of Google Drive storage that arrives with Sense 5.5.

READ: HTC Sense 5.5 vs Sense 5: New features, tweaks, and changes reviewed

We're yet to see the update to Sense 5.5 on our UK device yet, but HTC has confirmed that the rollout process has started, so it should appear some time before the end of November.

Aside from the additional Google Drive storage space, Sense 5.5 brings in a range of refinements, including adding lots of customisation options to BlinkFeed, a reworking of the Gallery and additional quick settings options.