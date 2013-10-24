HTC Sense 5.5 for HTC One rollout begins

The HTC One Sense 5.5 update rollout has begun, bringing a range of tweaks and updates to those with HTC's flagship smartphone.

The news of the update for the international version of the HTC One devices - which packages both Android 4.3 and Sense 5.5 together - was mentioned today by @LlabTooFeR, a notable ROM developer, on Twitter.

We brought you confirmation of the plan to push this update last week, although at the time HTC wouldn't commit to any timescale, only that it would be soon. It seems HTC has stuck to that plan.

HTC Sense 5.5 made its debut on the HTC One max, bringing a number of refinements to Sense, including some deep revisions to BlinkFeed, a reworking of video highlights and improvement to the Gallery.

READ: HTC Sense 5.5 vs HTC Sense 5: New features, tweaks and changes reviewed

The update situation for the HTC One is currently slightly confusing. Some devices have been updated to Android 4.3 already, without updating to Sense 5.5. Meanwhile our device in the UK hasn't yet had the OTA update. That should now happen soon, bringing the Android 4.3 and Sense 5.5 update at the same time.

Following the tweeting of an update details screen (as seen above), @LlabTooFeR has also provided a download link for the firmware for those who want to flash the update themselves. For everyone else, you should expect the firmware update over the air soon.

UPDATE: We've had an official statement from HTC on the update, which reads: "We can confirm that a software update bringing the latest Sense 5.5 experience and Android 4.3 to the HTC One has started to roll out across the EMEA region and will continue through November."