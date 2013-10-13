Worst kept secret: HTC One max fingerprint sensor shown in clear photos

The HTC One max is turning out be one of the company's worst kept secrets - we know pretty much everything there is to know.

A new set of leaked photos offer a bit of credence to past leaks and offer the closet look at the fingerprint sensor on the HTC One Max yet. For the impatient who can't wait for HTC's 18 October media event, this gallery should hold you over.

The photos show the fingerprint sensor we've come to know, found on the back of the device just under the camera. We're looking forward to seeing how it feels in the back of the device, compared to the fingerprint sensor on the front of the iPhone 5S. What hasn't been shown is the user interface of Sense 5.5 that the fingerprint sensor will be working with; HTC's event should clear that up.

Looking forward, the HTC One Max is a towering version of the HTC One announced and raved over earlier this year, and the photos show that. You'll find a 6-inch display packing a 1920x1080 pixel resolution, quad-core 1.7GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, an UltraPixel camera on the rear, 2-megapixel camera up front, 16GB or 32GB of storage, and a sizable 3300mAh battery.

Have a gander at the gallery and keep it locked to our HTC One Max for all of the latest details. There's no word on a launch date for the US and UK as of yet, but as soon as we find out you'll be the first to know.

HTC will be joining a heated phablet space, up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z Ultra, LG Vu 2, and one rumoured out of Motorola.

UPDATE: The HTC One max has now officially launched.