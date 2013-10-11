Blue HTC One now available at Carphone Warehouse, blue HTC One Mini pre-orders open

With the world waiting with bated breath for the much-speculated launch of the mammoth HTC One Max, let us not forget the HTC One. It's the phone that everybody has been talking about since its release earlier this year and now you can actually get your hands on the blue one, courtesy of Carphone Warehouse.

Officially called "Vivid Blue", the colour is vibrant and will really make you stand out. Unless you're standing in a field full of Smurfs, in which case you'll blend in nicely.

Carphone Warehouse has exclusivity on the blue One for the UK and you can order it now from the retailer online or in store. It is available on a vast variety of price plans from all the major networks, with a good value one being £33 a month for unlimited minutes and texts, and 1GB of data a month on a 24-month contract. The phone comes free with that Vodafone plan.

Alternatively, as the HTC One is a 4G handset you might want to opt for a 4G plan. Carphone Warehouse is offering one, also on Vodafone, that includes unlimited calls and texts, plus a whopping 6GB of data for £42 a month. Again, the phone is free.

The retailer is now also open for pre-orders of the Vivid Blue HTC One Mini. And the first 1,000 pre-orders will receive a free blue and navy flip case.