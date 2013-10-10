  HTC One Max outed in best leaked picture yet

According to Pocket-lint sources and more recently an invitation or two to events abroad, the HTC One Max is expected to be officially unveiled next Tuesday - 15 October. So it makes sense that somebody somewhere in the world is testing or using one, perhaps several people. And it subsequently makes sense that somebody with a sharp eye and camera to hand could potentially get a snap of it in action.

That is seemingly what has happened, with a user of Chinese social network Weibo, zacjasonr, posting a picture they claim was taken over the shoulder of someone using the new HTC phablet.

If true, the 6-inch device looks huge - certainly in the hands of the woman using it. If not, it's a rather good Photoshop job.

HTC One Max rumours point to it having an actual screen size of 5.9-inches, a Full HD resolution, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM. We expect to find out for real come the 15 October.

Read: HTC One Max: Rumours, release date and everything you need to know

If that is the date it will be announced in the UK - some suggest that a launch in HTC's homeland of Taiwan could be two or more days later - you can bet that Pocket-lint will bring you all the news as it happens.