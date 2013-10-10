Alleged HTC One Max specs leak: quad-core 1.7 GHz processor and Sense 5.5
The HTC One Max is turning out to be one of the most leaked handsets this autumn, and the latest rumour adds a bit of credence to what we've heard in the past as well as new information. Steve Hemmerstoffer, editor of tech-blog Nowherelse.fr, tweeted a photo of what is believed to be a full spec sheet for the upcoming phablet.
Unsurprisingly, there's word in the blurry photo that the HTC One Max will be running Android 4.3, with HTC's new Sense 5.5 on board. The update to Sense has previously been detailed, bringing the ability to turn BlinkFeed off, quickly change settings, and a slightly tweaked camera interface.
HTC has been surprising us with its hardware over the last year, and the HTC One Max doesn't look like it will disappoint. According to the unconfirmed specs, we'll see a 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 1080x1920 (Full HD), quad-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16, 32 or 64GB of built-in storage, 32GB capacity microSD slot available, 3200mAh battery, NFC and Beats Audio. An Ultrapixel camera is expected, too.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the HTC One Max will indeed have a fingerprint sensor when it launches at HTC's event on 15 October in Taiwan.
HTC will be joining a heated phablet space, up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z Ultra, LG Vu 2, and one rumoured out of Motorola.
