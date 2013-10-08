AT&T HTC One updated with Android 4.3, as it rolls out worldwide
HTC One customers have long waited for their handsets to be updated to the latest version of Android - known as Android 4.3 these days. Stateside, carrier AT&T has announced HTC One customers on its network can expect to see Android 4.3 hitting their devices over the next few days, bringing several enhancements and new features.
Announced in June, Android 4.3 is a bit minor when it comes to updates, but brings Bluetooth low energy, OpenGL, and 4K resolution support, restricted access mode for new user profiles, and many security enhancements, performance enhancements, and bug fixes, among other updates. HTC isn't leaving out its own Sense 5 in the HTC One update either, bringing updates to the launch bar, BlinkFeed, ability to display battery level percentage in the notification bar, quick settings, and more.
Android 4.3 began rolling out worldwide to the HTC One, starting in Taiwan almost two weeks ago. Besides AT&T, the unlocked, developer, Sprint, and Canada editions of the HTC One have been been updated with the latest fruit from Google.
Those who have not yet received the update can ping HTC’s servers manually by going to Settings > About > Software Updates > Check now. Remember, AT&T sets a limit on how many times you can check (we know, it's odd) so don't sit there frantically clicking. Users who have downloaded the update seem fairly pleased with its speediness and performance improvements.
We'll be on the look out for more carriers and countries receiving the Android 4.3 update on their HTC One.
