Gold HTC One official: Limited edition model goes to MOBO winners

The gold HTC One is real, with the Taiwanese company confirming that the 18-carat gold model exists.

But this is going to be a rare beast, as HTC only has five models and one will be presented to the MOBO Awards 2013 Best Newcomer winner. HTC is a headline sponsor of the MOBO Awards 2013.

HTC says that this model is valued at £2,750 and that the gold plating has been applied to the front and back and highly-polished, with a laser-etched MOBO 18 logo on the rear.

The HTC One has been one of the most notable handsets of 2013 and is an award-winner in its own right, offering one of the best displays on the market at 4.7-inches, with a Full HD resolution.

The regular model offers an aluminium body and has been praised for its solid design and construction, but this limited-edition gold model takes things a step further.

You'll still get the front-facing BoomSound speakers and the UltraPixel camera around the rear, along with HTC Sense 5, but now it's all lovingly finished in gold.

"The best artists have always been given gold discs to celebrate their success, but today most people listen to music on their phone," said Phil Blair, HTC President, Europe Middle East and Africa.

"We wanted to celebrate that fact ... We're sure the winning MOBO artist will love their unique phone and we will even be giving a lucky member of the general public the chance to get their hands on one soon too."

The gold HTC One has been custom made in partnership with Goldgenie, an aftermarket customisation company. The company says on its website that it will coat your HTC One in 24ct gold for the reasonable price of £987.