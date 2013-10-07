HTC One Max: New shots leaked, Verizon-branded

We will find out everything there is to know about the HTC One Max phablet soon, with Pocket-lint's sources telling us it will be launched on Tuesday 15 October, so these latest pictures of what is claimed to be the new device could well be the last leak we see.

The two photographs, which appeared on Android Central's forum, show the super-sized Max with a Verizon logo on the front. The person who posted them, Jeremy Kessous, claims that his friend works for Verizon and therefore has had access to the new phone. "My friend who works for Verizon retail sent me these pictures today. He works at a Verizon in New Jersey. Two pictures of a Verizon branded HTC One Max," he writes.

"Not much detail here, but a comparison to an iPhone 5 on the table, and size in hand. Phone looks pretty good and at least Verizon decided to slap their logo right where HTC's is supposed to go."

Kessous also follows up his original posting with some additional details. "He just confirmed to me as well that the back does in fact have the fingerprint scanner," he says. The back is also "removable".

The HTC One Max is believed to come with a 5.9-inch Full HD display, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and Android 4.3 running Sense 5.5 UI. We won't have long to find out for sure.