  Even with HTC One love, HTC is losing money for the first time ever

Even with the HTC One loved by fans, reviewers, and us at Pocket-lint, HTC looks to be on a struggling path. In Q2 2013 it saw profits begin to dip down and the run south didn't stop in the next 90 days.

HTC released unaudited earnings for Q3 2013, and the company confirmed it is indeed losing money for the first fiscal quarter in its history.

The smartphone manufacturer registered a net loss of NT$2.97 billion (around £63 million) from revenue of NT$47.05 billion. When all was said and done, operating loss was NT$3.50 billion.

We assume HTC is selling HTC One handsets, but it appears manufacturing of the HTC One mini is what is really holding the company back. According to a report from Reuters in September, design issues with the HTC One mini have lead to slow yields and thus low demand. In unaudited August revenue, HTC saw a fall almost of half the amount compared to the same month in 2012.

The loss is the first for HTC since it went public on the stock market in 2002. With revenue down 33 per cent year-on-year and money being lost, we're eager to see what HTC has to say when the earnings are confirmed in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Samsung has reported record earnings.