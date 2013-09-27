HTC One Max release date: 15 October for HTC phablet

HTC will be announcing the HTC One Max on 15 October, Pocket-lint has learnt, with the Taiwanese company looking to join the phablet race.

The information comes from a number of sources familiar with HTC's plans, confirming to Pocket-lint that the new device will be launched on that date, but won't be available to buy until later in the month.

Our sources also confirmed many of the circulating rumours that the HTC One Max will have a huge 5.9-inch display, but also suggested that it will be running on the same hardware as the current HTC One - which is Snapdragon 600. One interesting detail is that the HTC One Max will offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion, although we suspect there could be different variants of the hardware for different territories.

Elsewhere, it's expected that HTC's new phablet will launch with Android 4.3 and Sense 5.5, bringing you things like Zoe capture from the UltraPixel camera and the BlinkFeed content service.

The number of leaks surrounding the launch of HTC's super-sized One mean that many of these details have been seen or heard before, along with the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner.

It will also feature HTC's BoomSound speakers, but with HTC and Beats announcing that they are parting company, we wonder if the Beats logo will be scrubbed off the back.

The middle of October is looking busy: Google is rumoured to be announcing the Nexus 5 along with Android 4.4 KitKat on 14 October, then the HTC One Max launch on 15 October, followed by Nokia's 22 October launch of the Lumia 1520 phablet.