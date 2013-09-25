  HTC One Max UI leak reveals new camera features

A couple of screengrabs allegedly taken from a test HTC One Max have appeared on Chinese forum site Weibo.

Taken by someone claiming to be a tester for the device, the shots show elements of the camera user interface and reveal that HTC is planning to improve the photo software in time for launch.

The tester found that there will be a beauty mode - called "Beauty Face" in the Chinese screenshots - with blemish correction, and a sport panoramic mode. A HDR video recording mode is also highlighted, but that's present in the current HTC One.

In addition, the tester confirmed that the small bar talked about in previous HTC One Max leaks is indeed a fingerprint sensor, much like the one found on the front of the iPhone 5S. He claimed that the sensor works well in testing. "Recognition rate is very high, there was no awkward situation," he said.

The HTC One Max is said to have a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 3200mAh to 3300mAh battery and a microSD card slot. It'll also have a 6.4-inch 1920 x 1080 Super LCD3 Display with 342 ppi, an UltraPixel camera and Android 4.3 with the Sense 5.5 UI.