HTC One Max fingerprint scanner leaked again in new photos

Poised to take on the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, and perhaps Apple's new iPhone 5S, the HTC One Max will likely land this autumn with a fingerprint scanner, if new leaked images of the device are to be believed.

We've already seen the HTC One Max in various leaked photos, though these new images certainly help to confirm that the phablet will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back. The images first surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo and were later picked up by Dutch website Mobileaks; they reveal an HTC One Max - showing both the front and back - resting between two HTC Ones.

According to whoever posted the images on Weibo, the HTC One Max pictured might just be a prototype. Still, the images are interesting to browse, and they mirror previous rumours about the handset boasting a fingerprint scanner. The square-shaped fingerprint scanner is clearly visible beneath the camera lens on the back.

As for the specs inside the HTC One Max, Phonearena has claimed it will sport a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 Quad-Core Processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 3200mAh to 3300mAh battery and a microSD card slot. It'll also have a 6.4-inch 1,920-by-1,080-pixel Super LCD3 Display with 342 ppi, an Ultra-Pixel camera and Android 4.3 with Sense 5.5.

Many reports originally suggested HTC would unveil its phablet at IFA 2013, but the Berlin conference came and went without any word from the company. However, notorious leakster @evleaks claimed earlier this week that the HTC One Max is "Sprint-bound".