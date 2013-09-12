  HTC Harmony Windows Phone to bring 4.7-inch 1080p screen, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage in November

Murmurings of a new flagship HTC Windows Phone have been reaching our ears for sometime now. Finally a solid spec list has emerged that makes this Windows Phone, based on HTC One design, sound every bit as exciting as we'd hoped.

Before we dazzle you with specs, bear in mind this source appeared on Windows Phone Blogging which is only about a month old. So we're taking this with a large helping of salt. That said, we're told to expect a 4.7-inch Super LCD3 1080p display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and Windows Phone 8 GDR3.

Other sources, such as Neowin, claim it will also have Beats Audio. While Unwiredview presumes the One design will also mean a Snapdragon 600 CPU, 4MP UltraPixel camera and 2300mAh battery.

It's all a bit early to take any of it to heart but it would make sense for HTC to use that One design and to keep specs at least as good. That in mind, this could be a seriously attractive Windows Phone which, along with the Lumia 1520 and Lumia 1020, could help put Windows phone back in the fight in a big way.