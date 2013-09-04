Limited Edition David Koma HTC One Mini says 'Here's To Change'

HTC has teamed up with David Koma, a rising British fashion designer whose clothes are worn by the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna, to launch a new special-edition HTC One Mini featuring two of his designs.



Before you get your hopes up though, the new special-edition handset is so special edition only 10 devices will be made.

The designs, which have supposedly been inspired by the idea of "change", will be up for grabs via a Twitter competition that runs until the end of September.

To win, entrants must submit their own artwork – of any material or form they choose – inspired by Koma's designs, and final winners will be chosen by Koma himself.



Each special edition HTC One Mini handset features one of two exclusive designs by Koma, printed on to the phone’s aluminium back panel.

One of the unique abstract designs is inspired by his autumn/winter 2013 collection, while the other gives a flavour of what is to come in the spring/summer 2014 show, taking place on 14 September during London Fashion Week.



"The designs I’ve created for this special edition of the HTC One mini mirror the transition in style from my previous season’s collection to my upcoming one which will be presented during London Fashion Week," said Koma on the partnership.



In addition to the phone, a grand prize of a print of the original artwork, signed by Koma, will be awarded to one overall winner.

This follows the recent announcement of a blue HTC One and HTC Mini.