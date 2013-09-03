HTC BoomBass: A subwoofer for your HTC One

The HTC BoomBass is a new accessory launched by HTC to enhance the sound of its HTC One smartphones.

Put simply, the HTC BoomBass is a compact, Bluetooth-enabled subwoofer with a dedicated amplifier, that promises to provide clearer, more powerful bass when combined with the HTC One family's BoomSound speakers. Currently BoomSound can be found on the HTC One, the HTC One mini and the new HTC Desire 601 handsets.

According to HTC the subwoofer will enable HTC BoomSound's speakers to produce enhanced quality of lower-range frequencies so, no matter what music you're playing or video you're watching, you are guaranteed immense and exceptional sound that can travel with you.

The device, which will come in a two-toned grey and red will connect to your HTC phone via NFC and double as a stand if you are watching a video. It comes with its own 1200mAh battery that promises 9 hours of life from a single charge. But it won't allow you to provide additional power to your phone if you are running low on juice.

Expected mid-October, HTC has yet to say how much it will cost, but it could be one way of increasing the sound quality of your HTC speakers beyond the dual stereo offering on the phone.