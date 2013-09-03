  HTC Desire 601 official, Zara becomes higher-end Desire smartphone

HTC has announced the HTC Desire 601, a new Andorid smartphone that sits in the company's mid-range Desire family.

The new Desire 601, which has been doing the rounds on the rumour mill as the HTC Zara, will sit under the HTC One mini in terms of specs, but feature many of the Sense software enhancements enjoyed by the company's flagship line. Those borrowed features include the popular BlinkFeed interface, BoomSound and the Zoe Camera features.

The phone, which some will no doubt see as a plastic version of the HTC One mini, will come with the same dual-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, LTE support, and front-facing dual stereo speakers.

The Desire 601 features a larger 4.5-inch display than the One mini's 4.3-inch, with a resolution of 960 x 540 rather than the mini's 1280 x 720, meaning a drop in quality.

Also pared back is the camera. Here you get a 5-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and 28mm lens instead of HTC's UltraPixel camera on the One range.

While the Desire 601 is similar to the HTC One mini, it's also very different - meaning that we'll have to wait and see who stocks it when it comes out at the end of September. Chances are most mainstream outlets will want to push the better looking and performing HTC One mini rather than the Desire 601, something that HTC has told Pocket-lint it expects will be the case.

If you've got the budget but still want to stick in the mid-range, you'll more than likely be pushed/pulled towards the HTC One mini.

