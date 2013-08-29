  1. Home
HTC Zara mini images and specs leak: 4.3-inch mid-range handset running Jelly Bean

Mere days after the HTC Zara leaked online, a device thought to be the HTC Zara Mini has now surfaced.

Minis are all the rage. There's a mini for the Galaxy S3, the HTC One and even the iPad. So why shouldn't HTC jump on board as well? Well, it looks like the company has - if a newly leaked image and spec sheet are to be believed.

As a recap: the HTC Zara supposedly features a 4.5-inch 960-by-540-pixel display, plastic body, HTC One-like form factor, front-facing BoomSound speakers, 1.2GHz MSM8930 dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 2100mAh battery and Sense 5.5, among other things.

Yes, it's a decidedly mid-range device. And the mini version - codenamed HTC 301e - is no different. TechKiddy posted images of the HTC Zara mini on Thursday, noting the handset has already passed through Tenaa (sort of like FCC) in China. Like we said, it's another mid-range smartphone running on Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean.

Read: HTC Zara leaks: 4.5-inch mid-range handset, with plastic One design

The Zara mini allegedly sports a 4.3-inch TFT 480-by-800-pixel display, a dual-core 1GHz Snapdragon 400 chipset, 512MB RAM, 8GB of internal memory and a microSD memory card slot. There's also a 5-megapixel camera on the back and 1.3-megapixel camera on the front.

Information on pricing and availability hasn't yet popped up, but we'll keep an eye out. In the meantime, check out the gallery below for a closer look at more detailed images.

