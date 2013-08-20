  HTC Zara leaks: 4.5-inch mid-range handset, with plastic One design

HTC's next device could feature a 4.5-inch display and a plastic body, but bring with it much of the HTC One's design, including the impressive front-facing BoomSound speakers, if a picture leaked online is to be believed.

The image comes from @evleaks, who has a good track record with revealing the details on forthcoming devices and shared the information via twitter.

HTC Zara: MSM8930 (2 x 1.2GHz), 4.5" qHD, 1GB/8GB (microSD), 8MP, 2100mAh, JB 4.3, Sense 5.5, Q4 pic.twitter.com/WswKeLJLYz — @evleaks (@evleaks) August 20, 2013

The decidedly mid-range handset will come sporting a 4.5-inch 960 x 540 display, a 1.2GHz MSM8930 dual-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, 2100mAh battery and Sense 5.5.

The mention of Sense 5.5 would make this the first device with a new increment of HTC Sense - the updated HTC One doesn't feature it, nor does the new HTC Desire 500 that we got hands-on with yesterday.

But, rather crucially, we can now see it'll arrive with the same form factor as the HTC One with front facing speakers and all, making it different from the plastic Desire 500 already launched. Though it's rumoured to be made of plastic, presumably to make it nice and affordable. Of course, this being a leak, there's no official word from HTC, but this isn't the first we've heard of a device like the HTC One with a plastic design.

As a final note, you may notice the @urbanstrata name as a watermark on the pic. This is HTC's senior global online communications manager who recently said @evleaks "is way off his game".