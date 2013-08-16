  Verizon HTC One to land on 22 August for $199 with contract

US carrier Verizon has officially confirmed the release date for HTC One on its 4G network.

Verizon tweeted on Friday that the LTE-capable handset would arrive on 22 August. It' will cost $199.99 (£128) with a two-year agreement.

The HTC One is an Android smartphone developed by HTC. It's the successor to HTC's 2012 flagship phone, the One X, and it initially released in mid-March 2013. Launch carriers included AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile in the US and EE, O2 and Vodafone UK in the UK, as well as Bell, Rogers and Telus in Canada.

Following much speculation, Verizon announced in June that the HTC One would release on its 4G LTE network "later this summer". Now, roughly two months later, Verizon says it is finally set to launch the HTC One - meaning the device is effectively available on all four major carriers in the US.