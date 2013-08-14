  HTC says it's anything you want it to be, in new ad

As promised, HTC has released the first advertisement as part of its "Here's to Change" brand platform, featuring none other than actor and director Robert Downey Jr.

The new advertisement doesn't show one of HTC's devices for more than a few seconds (a bit odd), but instead features actors pitching several names for HTC like "Humongous Tinfoil Catamaran" and "Hold This Cat". The punch line is that HTC can be anything you want it to be. At any rate, it appears HTC is just trying to get its name out there.

Robert Downey Jr is the new face of Change for HTC, having signed a two-year contract with the company, to star in ads and work with the creative side of HTC. The company announced the news about its new marketing plans on Sunday to affirm "what HTC’s role is in the mobile market".