  HTC One Max appears online in 'non-final' press picture: 'Fake,' cries HTC

A "non-final" press image of what is alleged to be the HTC One Max, otherwise known as the HTC T6, has appeared online, posted by @evleaks who gets these things more right than wrong. And while HTC has replied to say that the picture is fake, it seems nobody is listening.

The image was posted last night on the Google+ account of evleaks. "HTC T6, non-final artwork," he wrote.

It was then picked up by several tech sites, including Engadget, leading HTC's senior global online communications manager Jeff Gordon to comment under the story. "Fake. @evleaks is way off his game," he posted. But that was not enough for some. He was even called a troll by one commenter, yupyuppers.

This led to Gordon, under the Twitter name @urbanstrata, to publicly show his indignation on the social network. "Me: Try to make a helpful comment on @engadget about the company I work for. Engadget commenter: 'Get out of here, troll'," he wrote.

So, although we still believe a HTC One Max to be in the pipeline and imminent - a possible IFA unveiling in Berlin at the start of next month is touted - we think we can safely bet that the pic flying about at the moment isn't it.