  HTC One Max pictured again, sizes up against lesser device

The HTC One Max has seen another leak, appearing in a photo alongside the Motorola XT882, probably from the same source that leaked the previous images.

The HTC One Max has seen its fair share of rumours, however, as have the other devices in the HTC One family. Many of the rumours have been spot-on, as HTC struggles to keep a lid on plans for future devices.

READ: HTC One review

The HTC One Max is rumoured to have a 5.9-inch display, and seen here in comparison with the 4-inches of the Motorola, it certainly looks like quite a beast. Why it is compared to an ageing Motorola handset, rather than the HTC One, remains a mystery.

There's little new information aside from the visuals, but this comes after HTC's own promo video touting "big things ahead". That might refer to the the sheer size of its next device, or the fact that the company is just looking to shake things up a little.

The HTC One Max is reported to have a 1080p display and be powered by the Snapdragon 800 chipset. If it's to be competitive with the Sony Xperia Z Ultra, the rumoured Honami and the (presumed) Samsung Galaxy Note 3, then we'd hope that to be the case.

There are no confirmed details on the new device, but some are pointing to IFA 2013 in Berlin in early September as a potential launch platform for the new device, but HTC doesn't typically participate in the show, whereas Sony and Samsung have always used it as launch pad.

We'll be at IFA 2013 in force to cover any announcements, but we'll also keep our ears to the ground for any other HTC news in the meantime.