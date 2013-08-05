  HTC teases HTC One Max and Robert Downey Jr in 'Big things ahead' trailer?

HTC released a teaser video on Monday titled "Big things ahead". Given information passed to Pocket-lint and rumours floating around, HTC is presumably teasing a larger version of the HTC One called the HTC One Max.

It's not clear if the quick glimpse of an HTC One-looking handset in the video is indeed the HTC One or the larger version. At any rate, it indicates that HTC has some announcements ahead and has decided to goad us with a video posted on both Instagram and Vine.

The other aspect worth mentioning is that it looks like actor Robert Downey Jr is jumping from a helicopter in HTC's teaser video. It’s been previously rumoured that HTC has signed the Iron Man himself as brand ambassador for the company.

While nothing official has emerged in regards to Downey Jr, and the HTC One Max, it now appears as though the company is ready to hint at the news and upcoming product.

The timing is no coincidence, either: given Samsung's Unpacked event invites that started to arrive on Monday, it makes sense that HTC would promptly taunt the simultaneous unveiling of its HTC One Max and famous brand ambassador.

That said, all shall be revealed soon. HTC will allegedly announce the HTC One Max at IFA in Berlin at the beginning of September.