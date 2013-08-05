  HTC One Max reportedly spotted in the wild, 5.9-inch 1080p screen and Snapdragon 800

HTC has already followed up the HTC One with a Mini mid-range version, but there was one other handset rumoured to be joining the family, the HTC One Max. Now one has allegedly been photographed in Taiwan, with several specifications being touted too.

Website ePrice, which hails from HTC's homeland, claims to have got its hands on a couple of pictures of the phone and a list of rumoured specs. Its source says that the screen is 5.9-inches and has a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The version shown, it says, is a dual-SIM model but it will more than likely be a single-SIM phone in the UK and most other regions outside of Asia. It will sport a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor - the latest in the family, which is capable of playing and recording 4K video - and the site mentions 2GB of RAM.

Storage is claimed to be 16GB, although that is likely to vary between phone editions, and ePrice says it will have a microSD card slot for further expansion. As with the HTC One, UltraPixel camera technology will be employed, but only the front-facing camera has been detailed: at 2.1-megapixels.

The battery, it is rumoured, will be 3,300mAh.

We should know for sure soon as reports suggest HTC will announced the HTC One Max at IFA in Berlin at the beginning of September.