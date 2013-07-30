HTC profits rise fractionally in Q2 2013 thanks to HTC One sales, but predicts losses for Q3

HTC has posted its Q2 2013 financial results and the Taiwanese company has seen profits rise by a small percentage in the last three months.

In the last quarter, the phone manufacturer posted profits of NT$1.25 billion (£27.25 million). In Q1, it posted NT$850 million, so that represents a rise in operating profit. Revenues also rose, with sales of the HTC One helping the company make NT$70.7 billion globally. The previous quarter it reaped revenues of NT$42.8 billion.

Since then, HTC has announced an addition to its new HTC One brand, the HTC One Mini, which will be released in the UK in the next month. However, that may not be enough to prevent the company from making a loss for the first time in its history. According to its own predictions, HTC's operating margins for Q3 are expected to be 0 per cent to -8 per cent.

With revenues forecast at between NT$50 billion and NT$60 billion, that means the company is likely to run at a loss for the period.

It is remaining positive, however, with the HTC One brand now being established. "The new HTC One has performed well in the market, better than that of our hero products for the same period last year," it says in its financial report. "We aim to extend the momentum as we enter into the second half of 2013. The new HTC One has also helped the company establish strong brand awareness and received numerous accolades as the world’s best smart phone.

"We also have plans under way to launch a range of innovative and competitive mid-tier products in the coming months.

"We look forward to a brighter future for HTC and continue to delight our customers with the best and most exciting products."