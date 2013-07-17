  HTC teasing something 'little' for tomorrow - possibly HTC One mini

HTC just teased on both its Facebook and Twitter accounts that it has a "'little' bit of news tomorrow" (18 July).

Based on the image that accompanied the text within the message, HTC might plan to shed more light on the upcoming HTC One mini. This would align with HTC's prematurely published blog post from Monday which hinted a smaller HTC One was coming.

Many reports read between the lines and assumed HTC's post was campaigning for the HTC One mini - its rumoured budget-friendly version of the One with a smaller form factor and decently big specs.

Read: HTC accidentally publishes blog post to tease HTC One mini (Update)

Looking at the teaser image above, the corner of the silver device appears to reflect the plastic band that's seen around the edges in some of the previously leaked photos of the HTC One mini. The photos have shown the front and back of a device, which is supposedly a cut-down version of the HTC One.

The HTC One mini, which is the subject of several leaked pictures and specs from the last week alone, will purportedly launch with a 1.4GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM. The screen is allegedly a 4.3-inch display with a 1280 x 720-pixel resolution. There are also reports that Android 4.2.2 will come installed, with HTC's Sense UI and Zoe image capture on board.

Read: HTC One mini UK release date 9 August, claims leak

Leaks that are more recent have also claimed that the HTC One mini will come to market in the UK on 9 August. This would mean that an unveiling in July isn't too far beyond the realms of possibility.