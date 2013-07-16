  HTC One mini UK release date 9 August, claims leak

There has been much written about the HTC One mini of late, a cheaper, lower-specified follow-up to the critically acclaimed HTC One. And before HTC can officially announce the device, a UK release date has leaked too: 9 August.

The phone - the subject of several leaked pictures from German site Android Next and specification speculation in the last week - will allegedly come with a 1.4GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with 1GB of RAM. Its screen has been touted as being 4.3-inches, with a 1280 x 720 (720p) 320ppi resolution. And there are reports that it will come with Android 4.2.2 installed, with HTC's Sense UI on top. Zoe image capture will be on board.

Read: HTC One mini revealed again: New specifications and photos leaked

The latest nugget of leaked information - the street date - has been revealed by Twitter leakmeister Vizileaks, who recently spilled the beans on the Nokia Lumia 1020 (then EOS) which turned out to be spot on.

If the Mini does make it to market on 9 August, that will be just two days after a major Korean phone launch. The larger of HTC's latest range of handsets had to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S4 press event shortly before it was due on sale and this time LG will be unveiling the Optimus G2 in New York City on 7 August.