HTC One mini release date and price: Where can I get it?

The HTC One mini is quite the mid-range smartphone, expanding the family of One devices and bringing you a premium handset in a more compact package and at a cheaper price than the flagship model.

You get a 4.3-inch 720p display and a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with 1GB of RAM. There's 16GB of internal storage and HTC's UltraPixel camera on the back that comes with a range of innovative features such as Zoe camera and video highlights.

It launches on Android 4.2.2 with Sense 5, which is a sophisticated layer on top of Android, bringing plenty of nice features. It's fronted by BlinkFeed, which will give you a custom news feed, but the tweaks to contacts, the handling of galleries and the range of options and settings makes for a great experience.

READ: HTC One mini review

The HTC One mini release date was confirmed as 9 August. Here we're pulling together the UK networks you'll be able to get it from, along with the pricing, as it becomes known.

The HTC One mini will be available from EE for free on plans of £31 a month or more. That gives you 1GB of 4G data. If you want the cheaper £26 a month contract, you'll have to pay £49.99 for the handset and you only get 500MB of data. This being EE, you get all the extras, unlimited text messaging and calling.

You can find all the HTC One mini deals on the EE website.

Vodafone will be offering the HTC One mini for free on contracts from £29 a month on 3G talk plans, but with this being a 4G handset, you'll also be able to get it on a 4G contract from £34 a month. The 4G option kicks you off with 3-months of unlimited data before settling back to 2GB a month. You'll also get the option of Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile access for 6 months. It's worth noting however that you won't get 4G speeds until the Vodafone 4G network is activated on 29 August.

You can see all the HTC One mini deals on Vodafone's website.

The HTC One mini is available on a number of tariffs from O2. You get get it contract free for £499, or choose from various O2 Refresh plans where you'll be able to upgrade your handset whenever you choose. There's a range of Airtime plans and Phone plans, but for 1GB of data and no upfront handset cost, you're looking at £32 a month.

You can find all the HTC One mini deals on O2's website.

Carphone Warehouse is listing the HTC One mini and you can pre-order the phone today. Those who choose to upgrade or take out a pay monthly deal will get a free flip case for the phone. You can get the handset from free on a £27 a month contract, or you can buy it SIM free for £379. The company states that it expects delivery on 9 August, although the deals page for the HTC One mini appear to be broken.

You can find all the details and view all the HTC One mini deals on the website here.

Phones 4u will be stocking the HTC One mini and has opened up a pre-order page for the new phone. You'll be able to get the mini One from £26 a month on Orange, with a range of deals available. As a special offer limited to the first 1000, you can also get £50 of Google Play credit if you pre-order and take a 4GEE contract, or £25 credit if you choose another network.

You can pre-order the HTC One mini from Phones 4u here.

Online retailer Mobile Fun is stocking both the silver and black versions of the HTC One mini SIM-free for £379.99. Stock is listed as arriving some time in August, but the retailer has yet to put a final release date on it. Amazon is also offering the handset SIM free, although the £533 price and 9 September release date might put you off. You can also get the handset from Expansys SIM free, the price of £369 looks appealing, but there's no confirmed date. Clove also lists the HTC One mini at £379, but says the price and date is still to be confirmed.