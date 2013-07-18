  HTC One Mini official: 4.3-inch 720p display tops a premium design

HTC has officially announced the HTC One mini, a mid-range Android handset that follows the design lines of the flagship HTC One.

Encased in an aluminium body, with polycarbonate edging, the HTC One mini shares the same great looks as its sibling device, offering you the same HTC Sense 5 and Android 4.2.2 experience in a more compact package.

The display measures 4.3-inches on the diagonal, with a sharp 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, packing in plenty of detail to features like BlinkFeed and all the normal Android apps.

At the heart of this mid-range Android smartphone is a dual-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset with 1GB of RAM. There's 16GB of storage internally (only 11GB is available to the user), but like the bigger HTC One, no option for microSD card expansion of that storage.

On the back you'll find the 4.1-megapixel UltraPixel camera, which promises good low-light performance, but also comes with a great interface, plenty of fun options like Zoe camera and video highlights.

There's a 1800mAh battery and all the normal connectivity you'd expect in a modern smartphone, including LTE, but no NFC.

The HTC One mini measures 132 x 63.2 x 9.25mm and weighs 122g. It will be available in Glacial White (mostly silver) and Stealth Black. It will be available in August.

There's currently no confirmation of price, but we'll update as soon as we have the details. We spent some time with the HTC One mini before its announcement, and you can read our first impressions right here.

