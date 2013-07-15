HTC accidentally publishes blog post to tease HTC One mini (Update)

HTC appears to have accidentally published a blog post on Monday to tease the HTC One mini, according to a new report.

Android Police claimed that the post, titled Little Things That Pack a BIG Punch, prematurely went live on HTC's blog for a few minutes on Monday. Although HTC quickly removed everything, the post allegedly hinted that a smaller HTC One is coming. In other words, without providing specifics, HTC teased the upcoming HTC One mini.

"The HTC One, by many accounts, is the pinnacle of smartphone achievement," bragged HTC in its now-deleted post. "This success has only boosted our passion to bring the One experience to as many people as possible. In that spirit, here’s an homage to little things that back a big punch."

HTC then provided an infographic and asked readers: "Can you think of anything else that packs a big punch into a small package?"

Read: HTC One mini revealed again: New specifications and photos leaked

Android Police read between the lines and asserted that HTC was campaigning the One mini as a budget-friendly device with decently big specs. This would align with alleged photos and screengrabs of the HTC One mini that surfaced on Monday alongside a bunch of mid-range spec details.

Stay tuned for more-concrete news, though. HTC will likely fine tune its draft post and release an official announcement shortly.

Update: HTC's blog post is back up. One could assume that the company decided it should just republish, considering the post already made its way around the world and back. Still, it's good evidence that a smaller HTC One may soon be unveiled to rival the Samsung Galaxy S4 mini.