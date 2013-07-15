  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One mini revealed again: New specifications and photos leaked

|
1/5  
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

A new set of photos and screengrabs have appeared online that allegedly show the HTC One mini and its specifications in all their glory.

German website Android Next has published pictures of the front and back of a device it claims to be the cut-down version of the HTC One, but it is the list of specifications revealed in grabs of the SoC, System and Battery tabs in the back end that are perhaps of most interest.

Although reportedly taken by a source from a carrier's testing device for internal use and possibly not final, they reveal that the processor will be a 1.4GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 with 1GB of RAM, and the GPU is the Adreno 305.

htc one mini revealed again new specifications and photos leaked image 4

Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean is installed with HTC's much-loved Sense 5 on top. Screen resolution is 720p (1280 x 720), and it comes with 16GB of storage, of which just over 11GB is accessible to the user.

In addition, grabs of an AnTuTu benchmark test of the device reveal that the screen has 320ppi, there is a microSD card slot for expansion, it has a rear-facing 4.1-megapixel camera and a 1.6-megapixel front-facing cam.

Other reports around the web suggest that the HTC One mini will be available this month, so expect an announcement soon.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. Sony Xperia XZ3 images surface showing dual-lens camera
  3. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  4. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  5. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
  2. Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to get larger battery thanks to horizontal camera
  4. Samsung may embed earpiece in Galaxy S10 display
  5. This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures, back in stock
Comments