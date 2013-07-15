HTC One mini revealed again: New specifications and photos leaked

A new set of photos and screengrabs have appeared online that allegedly show the HTC One mini and its specifications in all their glory.

German website Android Next has published pictures of the front and back of a device it claims to be the cut-down version of the HTC One, but it is the list of specifications revealed in grabs of the SoC, System and Battery tabs in the back end that are perhaps of most interest.

Although reportedly taken by a source from a carrier's testing device for internal use and possibly not final, they reveal that the processor will be a 1.4GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 with 1GB of RAM, and the GPU is the Adreno 305.

Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean is installed with HTC's much-loved Sense 5 on top. Screen resolution is 720p (1280 x 720), and it comes with 16GB of storage, of which just over 11GB is accessible to the user.

In addition, grabs of an AnTuTu benchmark test of the device reveal that the screen has 320ppi, there is a microSD card slot for expansion, it has a rear-facing 4.1-megapixel camera and a 1.6-megapixel front-facing cam.

Other reports around the web suggest that the HTC One mini will be available this month, so expect an announcement soon.