HTC looking to merge One and Butterfly: Plastic HTC One incoming

HTC is looking to merge the HTC One and HTC Butterfly product range of smartphones, a source close to the matter has told Pocket-lint.

Currently the metal-bodied One sits in parallel to the Butterfly models that are available across some Asian markets, both offering flagship specs. Our source has told us that HTC is looking to pull these together, most likely bringing about the end of the Butterfly line.

The result will be that there is a plastic-bodied HTC One in the pipeline, making a departure from the current metal model. We've been told that a plastic HTC One is definitely happening, but the device is unlikely to make an appearance until 2014.

The plan, it seems, is to have an all-encompassing HTC One offering, taking an approach that's similar to that of Samsung with the Samsung Galaxy S4 and its many siblings.

Our source couldn't confirm what the approach would be with regards to the plastic body design, whether it would be a unibody like we saw with the last-gen HTC One X, or if it will stick to the current design approach offered by the Butterfly models.

It means that in addition to the HTC One flagship model, you'll have the mini One, the max One, and then the plastic One. We're still waiting for the middle two devices to launch.

We've no word on timelines, aside from 2014, and no confirmation of which territories the plastic HTC One will be launched into. Typically, HTC announces models for Europe and the US around February to coincide with Mobile World Congress. Phones destined for the Asian markets are more difficult to predict.

However, before the Butterfly dies, we've heard a final whisper that there could be another Butterfly handset to be launched in 2013, although our source couldn't confirm any details on what the additional handset might bring.

HTC has told us that it cannot comment on rumour and speculation.