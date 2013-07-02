  HTC France: HTC One S won't update to Android 4.2.2 and Sense 5

Despite HTC's assurances via a Facebook post in February that the HTC One S and other HTC handsets would update to Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and the Sense 5 overlay, it now looks as though arm in France has backtracked on that promise.

HTC again used Facebook to confirm to at least one commenter that the HTC One S would not get the update. When contacted for a confirmation, a HTC France spokesperson told The Unwired: "We can confirm that the HTC One S will not receive further Android OS updates and will remain on the current version of Android and HTC Sense.

"We realise this news will be met with disappointment by some, but our customers should feel confident that we have designed the HTC One S to be optimised with our amazing camera and audio experiences."

Sense 5.0 is one of the best iterations of HTC Sense. The visual changes seem like a reflection on the company and its more recent and focused devices. While the move to Sense 4.x was great, the step up to Sense 5 was a distillation of the best bits of HTC so far. HTC One S owners in France will clearly miss out by not getting the latest software and features.

It is unknown at this time if other regions in the world will also not receive the update. HTC corporate has not clarified on the situation, although a previous tweet from HTC Russia’s head also made it seem like the year-old HTC One S would remain on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.