Red HTC One announced, Phones 4u exclusive from mid-July

This year's best-looking Android phone just got even sexier, in the form of a Phones 4u exclusive HTC One in red. The handset is wrapped in what's called "Glamour Red" and offset with black panel gaps.

All the same HTC One functions are there, so you get a top of the line 1080p 4.7-inch screen, a clever UltraPixel camera and what HTC calls BoomSound audio, which is basically a set of powerful speakers on the front of the phone. Blinkfeed, which is HTC's way of aggregating social media into one single feed, is also included.

"We have always been committed to offering consumers the flexibility to share their personalities through their choice of mobile phone, whether through colour, customisation or features," said Philip Blair, president of EMEA at HTC. "The new HTC One in Glamour Red showcases the power of our flagship model in a colour that demands attention, whilst maintaining the high standards set for sophisticated design and build quality.”

We don't have specifics on dates, storage or pricing but have reached out to Phones 4u to find out more. In the meantime, don't forget the HTC One Google Edition went on sale in the US Google Play store yesterday, if you fancy a different kind of Android experience with your One. Personally, we just want it in red. Oh and it's still aluminium, not soft-touch plastic, which made us smile even more.

Update: Phones 4u has come back to say the phone will be free on a £33 a month contract and that you can put down a pre-order for the handset here.