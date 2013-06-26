  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC 8XT: Windows Phone 8 and BoomSound coming later this summer

|
  HTC 8XT: Windows Phone 8 and BoomSound coming later this summer

HTC has lifted the lid on a tweaked version of premium Windows Phone 8 handset, adding the company's own BoomSound speaker technology and an extra letter to the name. The HTC 8XT comes with much of the same featureset as the HTC 8X, although its 4.3-inch drops from HD to 800 x 480, and it now features front-facing stereo speakers to bring it more in line with the Taiwanese manufacturer's latest Android devices.

It still features the same size camera - 8-megapixels - on the rear, but reports say that it features just a 1.6-megapixel snapper on the front: the HTC 8X had a 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera.

The processor is different - a 1.4GHz dual-core Snapdragon 400 chipset along with 1GB of RAM rather that the 1.5GHz older generation Qualcomm CPU.

Beats Audio processing is still included, but there is now 4G LTE connectivity, at least on the US Sprint version, which is all that has been announced so far. On board storage is just 8GB, but a microSD card slot is present for expansion by up to an extra 64GB.

A 1,800mAh battery keeps the whole thing ticking along.

At present, only Sprint in the US has declared it is carrying the new HTC 8XT, with a registration page now open if you want more information. It will be available on the network this summer for $99 with contract.

We aren't currently aware of any UK carriers who will be taking the device.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  2. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. HTC U12+ initial review: More than meets the eyes
  4. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  5. New iPhones are go: Apple starts production for new 7nm A12 chips
  1. Best SIM only deals: Bargains plans for OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 and all phones
  2. HTC U12+ vs HTC U11+: What's the difference?
  3. HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  4. The best HTC U12+ deals and SIM-free price
  5. HTC U12+ official: Quad cameras grace this flagship phone

Comments