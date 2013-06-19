  HTC Butterfly s announced in Taiwan: 5-inch, Full HD and Snapdragon 600

Previously hitting the 'net in a few "leaked" photos, the HTC Butterfly s has officially broken cover at a launch event in Taiwan. The update to the HTC Butterfly, which never made it to the UK, the outstanding feature of the "s" edition is that it sports a 1.9GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, which is a step up from the Snapdragon S4 chipset found in the HTC One.

The HTC Butterfly s also has a Full HD 1080p 5-inch touchscreen, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded through microSD card.

Sense 5 is on board, lovingly layered over Android Jelly Bean, and the rear camera is of the Ultrapixel variety found on the HTC One. Zoe, the intuitive camera software, is included too. A 2.1-megapixel camera is on the front.

Stereo BoomSound speakers are on the new phone, while connectivity comes in the guise of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, WCDMA (850/900/1900/2100MHz) and GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz). The battery inside is 3,200mAh.

Only a Taiwanese release has been touted for now and considering the original Butterfly was held back from the UK in favour of the HTC One, we'd be surprised if this model makes it over here. One can only hope, however.

It will cost 22,900 taiwan new dollars (about £490).