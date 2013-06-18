  HTC Desire 200 now official: Tiny, cheap and cheerful

HTC has announced its diminutive entry-level handset, the HTC Desire 200.

At 107.7 x 60.8 x 11.9mm it is tiny, not much bigger than a credit card, and weighs only 100g. Its 3.5-inch screen has a resolution of just 480 x 320, while it's powered by a single-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 1Ghz processor with 512MB of RAM, so won't win any awards in the speed stakes.

However, there is Beats Audio processing on board, and a 5-megapixel rear-mounted camera with f2.8 aperture and a 34mm lens is capable of recording video in standard definition.

A 1,230mAh battery promises 3G talktime of up to 7.4 hours, standby time of up to 821 hours. And the Android (with HTC Sense) device comes with 4GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that can expand that by up to a further 32GB.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are supported in the connectivity stakes and there are few other frills. This is an entry-level smartphone, after all.

That means it will be cheap if and when it arrives in the UK. It will be available in Taiwan from 19 July, with a global rollout expected soon after. You can find out more from htc.com.