  Ex-HTC execs launch Kazam, a UK-based smartphone startup

Former HTC executives Michael Coombes and James Atkins on Monday announced the launch of their start-up company, Kazam, which will focus on the European market.

As a smartphone manufacturer with offices in London, Kazam will apparently introduce a range of smartphones later this year. The company also has a network of regional sales and marketing offices throughout Europe, where Coombes will serve as Kazam's CEO and Atkins as CMO.

The duo have promised the new range of Kazam smartphones will include "stunning design, robust hardware, and intuitive technology, underpinned with improved customer service."

Coombes, former head of sales, and Atkins, former UK marketing head, both left HTC in March after the company revealed it was struggling to find a foothold in the market. HTC has notably suffered from several misguided launches and a lack of focus. At one point, it stocked more than 60 different handsets.

Kazam will likely face the same problems that HTC continues to fight. Moreover, HTC - which is much larger and has the popular One line under its belt - still has the likes of Apple and Samsung to contend with in the very polar handset space. Therefore, a smaller European start-up would obviously come across similar obstacles.