  HTC says Android 4.2 firmware for One is still coming

Mobile operator Three UK recently told a customer via Twitter that HTC abruptly pulled its Android 4.2 firmware update for the HTC One, but a new report has confirmed the release is coming.

Engadget on Monday received word from HTC that it still planned to push Android 4.2 to the One, "although users may need to wait a little longer before it becomes available".

While the leak of 4.2.2 has been available to HTC One users, the official over-the-air update is missing in action. Andrey Kormilstev, a country manager for HTC in Russia, announced via Twitter last week that the rollout should occur by mid-June. However, his tweet has since been deleted.

Today's news update from HTC seems to align with Kormilstev's original time frame.