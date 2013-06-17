  HTC Desire 200 leaks, looks tiny compared to HTC One

The latest in HTC current generation of smartphones has leaked and it's a pocket-sized offering. The HTC Desire 200 appears to combine some of the HTC One's looks, with touches of metal and plastic as well as glass. The phone appears to be closer to a miniature HTC One than an entirely new design.

The phone is said to be aimed at the value for money market, with a 3.5-inch 320 x 480 resolution display. It also runs Ice Cream Sandwich rather than the latest version Android Jelly Bean. Inside there is 512 MB of RAM and a 1GHz single-core processor, which is well behind current generation smartphones and should explain the inclusion of Ice Cream Sandwich. A 1,400 mAh removable battery keeps the whole phone ticking along.

The phone is clearly going to be highly affordable, but given its build quality, should end up outdoing a lot of the pricier Android competition, especially in terms of looks. Others might find the compact design of the phone a draw.

There is a single set of micro-drilled holes at the top of the Desire 200 which seem to indicate a lack of stereo speakers, although we can't be sure. There is, however, Beats branding, so sound quality should be fairly good.

Expect to see the Desire 200 making an appearance sometime this year, although HTC has yet to confirm anything.