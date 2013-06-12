  HTC One Mini and specs confirmed in new leaked photo?

The Bluetooth SIG began to certify the HTC One Mini/M4 last week, which would indicate an imminent launch for the smartphone, but a new report has further confirmed the existence of HTC's rumoured M4 as the One Mini.

Citing a trusted source, who allegedly confirmed specs and provided the image above, Engadget on Wednesday claimed the M4 was the One Mini. Moreover, it's a 4.3-inch handset featuring a 720p display, Full HD video recording with Zoe capture, Beats Audio branding, and a metallic unibody, "although now its front face is ringed with plastic".

The report also presumed the processor inside is a Snapdragon 400 1.4GHz dual-core. Aside from lacking a 1080p screen and IR blaster, as well as a few exterior differences, the One Mini is quite similar to the One.

The HTC One Mini will likely release in Q3 2013 with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, HTC's Sense and BlinkFeed. However, Bloomberg reported on Monday that the One Mini would go on sale by August with a "less-powerful Qualcomm Inc processor and lower-resolution screen".

Previous reports have recently indicated the HTC One Mini will likely debut after the Google edition and Verizon edition of the HTC One land sometime this summer.