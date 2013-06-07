  HTC One Mini/M4 listed in Bluetooth SIG certification results

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has began to certify the HTC One Mini, indicating that the testing process is complete and launch is imminent, according to a new report.

News website TechTastic reported on Friday that the smartphone, codenamed HTC M4, has the model number P058XXX, which first surfaced in Wi-Fi certifications earlier this year, and supports Bluetooth 4.0.

In addition, as an essentially smaller and less brawny HTC One, the device allegedly features a 4,3-inch 720p display, Qualcomm dual-core Snapdragon 400-soc, 2GB of RAM, Ultrapixel-camera, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and HTC’s Sense 5.

The Bluetooth SIG is the controlling body of the Bluetooth standard, so a manufacturer must present a device for certification if it wants to include the wireless technology. Therefore, the appearance of a device on the group's certification page is basically a confirmation of existence.

SlashGear noted Bluetooth SGI's Jean Chin, who also gave Verizon's HTC One a Bluetooth SIG listing, approved the HTC One Mini - and that the above specs match a similar report by Estonian website Delfee.ee, which also provided the leaked top image, from earlier this week.

Many reports have recently indicated the HTC One Mini will likely debut after the Google edition and Verizon edition of the HTC One land sometime this summer.