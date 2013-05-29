Blue HTC One to launch alongside red version

HTC is set to launch a blue-toned HTC One alongside a red version of its popular flagship phone in the coming months, Pocket-lint can confirm.

Talking to sources familiar with the matter, the new colour will sit alongside a bright red version of the device, press shots of which have already been doing the rounds online.

The two colours will join the black and silver versions already on sale.

We aren't sure what blue the HTC One will take, however we've mocked up a quick photo of what it could look like (above).

The red one first appeared online at the beginning of May on HTC's US website before being pulled. It later appeared on the website of Handtec, a UK online retailer, with a price tag of £503.99 for a 32GB version.

It's not the first time the company has created a coloured metal phone. Pocket-lint has personally seen a limited-edition (50) red version of the HTC Legend at the headquarters of One & Co, HTC's design house.

We've also had the One S with the special anodised finish and the ill-fated Purple Rhyme that was designed for "girls".

We think we've actually seen the red HTC One in the flesh at a recent HTC event being used by a HTC exec, but can't be sure.

Sadly, our secret squirrel doesn't have any date information on when we can expect to see the new blue and red versions of the HTC One.

We will keep you posted.