Bigger HTC One with 5.x-inch screen launching soon

HTC is set to launch a bigger HTC One soon, according to people familiar with the matter talking to Pocket-lint.

The new model will feature the same spec underneath the hood as the current HTC One, but will feature a bigger screen in line with what Samsung offers with the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Although our source is currently unable to confirm the exact screen size, they have confirmed that it will be above 5-inches but below 6-inches. The current HTC One features a 4.7-inch screen.

The news comes following rumours that HTC is also working on a mini version of the HTC One, codenamed the M4. According to those rumours, also confirmed by our source, the HTC One mini will come with a 4.3-inch screen.

HTC has said that it has sold 5m HTC One smartphones suggesting that the phone has been popular with critics and consumers alike. The HTC One is currently Pocket-lint's number one smartphone in the world today.

Check out our HTC One review to see what we think of the current model.