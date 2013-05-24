  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

Bigger HTC One with 5.x-inch screen launching soon

|
Pocket-lint Bigger HTC One with 5.x-inch screen launching soon
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

HTC is set to launch a bigger HTC One soon, according to people familiar with the matter talking to Pocket-lint.

The new model will feature the same spec underneath the hood as the current HTC One, but will feature a bigger screen in line with what Samsung offers with the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Although our source is currently unable to confirm the exact screen size, they have confirmed that it will be above 5-inches but below 6-inches. The current HTC One features a 4.7-inch screen.

The news comes following rumours that HTC is also working on a mini version of the HTC One, codenamed the M4. According to those rumours, also confirmed by our source, the HTC One mini will come with a 4.3-inch screen.

HTC has said that it has sold 5m HTC One smartphones suggesting that the phone has been popular with critics and consumers alike. The HTC One is currently Pocket-lint's number one smartphone in the world today.

Check out our HTC One review to see what we think of the current model.

PopularIn Phones
LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Google sends out invites to 9 October event, likely for Pixel 3
iPhone XS specs, release date, news and rumours including iPhone XS Plus or XS Max
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro specs, release date, rumours and news
OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta is out, here's what's new and how to download
The best budget phone 2018: Top cheap phones for under £200
Comments