  HTC to unveil Sense-less HTC One in June, following the Samsung Galaxy S4?

The HTC One may soon go vanilla.

Geek.com said on Thursday that the folks at HTC were considering a vanilla Android variant of the HTC One for the United States, following the unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy S4 Google Edition at Google I/O last week. The report, which cited multiple unnamed sources, said HTC had a "build in the works for a vanilla HTC One running Android 4.2.2".

A "vanilla" Android is simply an install of Android without any customisations, otherwise known as "stock" Android. The HTC One, for instance, is consistently praised for its design and overall experience, but its graphical user interface comes with HTC's Sense overlay. Many people are quite interested in playing with a senseless/stock/vanilla One that's straight from Google.

That said, the One's speakers and camera rely heavily on HTC's augmented software with BeatsAudio and ImageSense, so it would be interesting to see how a vanilla One would fare without a few bells and whistles.

As the rumours persist, TechnoBuffalo reported recently that HTC had announced it was "not currently planning a 'Nexus Edition' of the HTC One". Bu the company told Pocket-lint it would not "comment on rumour or speculation".

Geek.com said the vanilla HTC One was likely to be unveiled in the next two weeks with a summer release. The website couldn't confirm if a vanilla HTC One would sell through the Play Store, but it said HTC would - just like Samsung's Galaxy S4 Google Edition - make the device available in the US first.