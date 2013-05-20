HTC J One packs in microSD card support, leaves us wanting

The HTC One is one of the top Android phones out there, the pinnacle of HTC's smartphone story so far. But things have been bettered by the HTC J One, a variant of the handset coming to KDDI, the Japanese network.

The announcement states that from early June 2013 you'll be able to get all the features of the HTC One that we know and love, including that metal body, the Zoe camera effects with the Ultrapixel camera, Blink Feed and BoomSound.

But the spec sheet also lists support for microSDXC up to 64GB, meaning you'll be able to expand the storage yourself, or more likely, just throw in the card from your old phone so save on moving all your music and photos.

There's also a promo video showing some elements we've not seen before, such as the ability to correct faces - just as we've seen from BlackBerry's Time Shift or Nokia's new Smart Camera feature coming to Lumia devices soon.

There's also a range of accessories, most of which we've already seen, including compatibility with the HTC J One Mini. Before you get excited about the HTC One Mini, that accessory is just a conventional Bluetooth sidekick handset, as previously seen for the HTC Butterfly.

It looks like Japan is getting all the cool toys once again.