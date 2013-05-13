  AT&T will reportedly stop carrying the HTC First, due to slow sales

AT&T is said to be stopping carrying the HTC First, the first smartphone to come with Facebook's new Home software preloaded, according to BGR. The report is far from confirmed, but if BGR's sources are to be believed we'll soon see the HTC First taken off the shelves in AT&T stores.

AT&T's reasoning for discontinuing the smartphone is said to be because of low sales. This is something we've heard from analysts before, with one even going as far as saying some stores hadn't sold even a single unit. BGR further reports that the HTC First is selling worse than the HTC Chacha (essentially the first Facebook phone), which comes as a bit of a shock.

The news comes shortly after AT&T dropped the pricing of the HTC First from $99 to 99-cents. Price drops usually come during a low sales, and that seems to be the case here. According to the report, AT&T will return unsold stock and the smartphone will be discontinued when the in-store display contract expires. Even after the price slash, AT&T sold fewer than 15,000 units nationwide through last week.

When reached for comment, AT&T said: "As mentioned previously, we do pricing promotions all the time and have made no decisions on future plans." HTC and Facebook have declined requests for comment.

Facebook's Home software is also off to a slow start. The social media giant said Facebook Home was downloaded 1 million times from Google Play last week, after it launched for devices in early April. At present the average review on Google Play is 2/5 stars for the software, with many users noting limitations and problems with it. In a future update in the next few weeks, Facebook says it will bring improvements to Chat Heads and the addition of folders for organising applications in a better format.

We suggest you take the news of AT&T discontinuing the HTC First with a grain of salt until we can get more information.

The HTC First is set to land in the UK this summer as an exclusive on EE.